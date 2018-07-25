Coach Peeler is eager to start the season

Colleton County Cougar football is eager to start their 2018 season with a whole different perspective. The Cougars lost 31 seniors from last year including leadership and skill from players Craig Grant, Jalen Lawton and others. The Cougars will have a lot of young players on this year’s team in which means somebody has to step up.

Head football Coach Coby Peeler said, “I feel like we made some strides last season and want to continue to build on that. We have a lot of youth on this year’s team. We are looking to shake things up this year, and put the ball in the hands of a lot of different players that we believe can make some plays for us.”

Offensively Edwardian Stansil will take over as quarterback, but other players Jalen Levine, Trakell Murray, Shykem Chisolm and Jacarre Stevens will have touches and work at multiple positions.

The offensive line returns all but one starter from last season, and has several young players competing for a spot as well. Coach Peeler adds, “The offensive and defensive lines should be a strong point for us this year both with a host of talent, size, and experience. In an effort to maximize our talent and get the best eleven on the field, you will see several players get looks on both sides of the ball.”

CCHS football begins practice Friday, July 27th at 8 am that will run for a week before they scrimmage the Stratford Knights at home on Friday, August 3rd at 10 am. The Cougars will also scrimmage at Cane Bay on Tuesday, August 7th at 10 am, and in the Berkeley County jamboree on Thursday, August 9th against Stratford again and Goose Creek.