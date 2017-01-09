CLEMSON FANS! HURRY! HURRY!

Special Limited Edition National Championship Commemorative

Envelop es Available at Select SC Post Offices

Edition limited to 2200, Available on First-Come, First-Serve Basis

Five select South Carolina Post Offices will feature a special limited edition retail product beginning Monday. The new item is a commemorative envelope, recognizing the success of the Clemson football program in reaching the College Football Playoff National Championship game with Alabama. The specially licensed, full-color #10 envelope comes in a protective sleeve, and features the logos of Alabama and Clemson Universities. It will bear a Clemson, SC postmark, commemorating the date of the game.

This special collectible, limited to just 2200 prints and priced at $10 each, will be available at five South Carolina Post Offices, including: Clemson, Charleston, Columbia Main Office, Walterboro and Greenville Main Office.

To ensure all Tiger fans can get this collectible, there’s a strict limit of 3 per customer. “We’re very proud to offer this authentic collectible envelope at such a great price,” said Clemson Postmaster Donna Crenshaw. “We’re ready for our Tigers to bring home the national Championship.”

