Clemson Extension Advisory Committee Meeting – 2019 Calendar

Fourteen members of the Colleton County Clemson Extension Advisory Board met on Monday, February 4 to discuss upcoming events. An extensive discussion regarding a needs assessment for 2019 included the top issues facing Colleton County and how the Clemson extension can address these issues. Residents can request assistance from the extension regarding forestry, gardening, wildlife management and youth-oriented 4-H programs. Connecting with the local community requires partnerships and outreach and the Clemson extension is ready to lead by example.

Alta Mae Marvin chairs the agribusiness team at the Colleton Clemson Extension and she brought the meeting to order, after thanking colleague Marion Barnes for providing a pot luck supper. Barnes will be holding a feral hog workshop in March, and an agriculture tour on May 23. Marvin reminds attendees that the Master Gardener program hosts a brown bag lunch once a month to discuss seasonal plantings. Earth Day on April 22 will raise awareness about planting trees with the extension office providing seedlings.

Karissa Ulmer is the Clemson Extension Director for the Savannah Valley District, encompassing multiple counties. Ulmer stated that the budget approval process is underway this time of year from the S.C. state legislature to the Colleton County Council, and that any voice of support from the public for Clemson extension would be helpful. Ulmer’s family resides in Colleton County and her son Garrett serves as the S.C. 4-H State President, and will attend the National 4-H conference in Washington D.C this April.

The needs assessment discussion ranged from how to introduce more folks to the natural resources component and have them progress towards quality jobs in the realm of commercial production. Good ideas to promote this outreach include involving churches, using social media and having an educational booth at the Rice Festival. Clearing up misconceptions on agriculture subjects can take time and lead to frustration for both sides, but educating youth seems to make the most sense and the 4-H program offers many ways to get young people involved.

The 4-H Livestock Fun Day is coming up on February 23 at the Orangeburg Fairgrounds. There is no cost to attend, and youths can learn about livestock programs from 10 – 3, and then apply that knowledge back home. Healthy living decisions are easier to make when youth understand the science behind farming practices. Another avenue for youths to get involved is to attend Teen Weekend at Camp Bob Cooper in Summerton from March 1 -3. Leadership and community service are two of the goals at this ‘boot camp’ for 4-H members. Visit the Internet at Clemson.edu/4h for more 4-H programs and information.

Upcoming Clemson Extension Events

A workshop about selling farm foods through hubs takes place in Charleston on March 13 at the GrowFood Carolinas Warehouse from 4 – 6. There is no coast to attend, and topics include how working through a distributer can help to optimize your target market.

A Farm Transfer Workshop on March 14 will be held in St. Matthews at the Tri-County Electric Co-op. Topics include how to resolve family conflicts, ways to avoid unnecessary taxes and how to plan for successive generations. Call 803-788-5700 for fees and registration details.

On April 10 a New Farmers event at the Clemson Extension office in Charleston will provide hands-on experience using farm equipment. There is no cost to attend from 8:30 to 3 but attendees are to bring their own lunch, and the day wraps up with a networking session.

The Brant Family Farm in Varnville is hosting a Clemson extension workshop on April 13 to demonstrate agricultural diversity. A fee of $20 includes lunch and to register call Alta Mae Marvin at 843-549-2595 ext. 126

