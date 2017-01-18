Clemson Extension 4-H Science Camp For Home Schooled Students

The Colleton County Clemson Extension will hold a “4-H Science Camp” for Colleton and Hampton Counties’ home schooled students. The camp will be held each Monday beginning February 6, 2017 and ending March 13, 2017 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. at the Clemson Extension Office. The office is located at 611 Black Street (Bernard Warshaw Building), Walterboro, SC. The camp is for home schooled students grades 4-7

(Ages 9-12). The cost is $30 per student (includes 4-H registration). Deadline to register is Monday, January 30, 2017.

For more information or to register, contact Dawn Stuckey at 843-843-549-2595,

Ext 128 (e-mail: dstucke@clemson.edu) or Debbie Gorrell at 843-549-2595, Ext. 114 (email: dgorrel@clemson.edu).

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer. Should you require special accommodations due to a disability, please notify our office ten days prior to the event.