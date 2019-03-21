Cleaning up Colleton

A group of Colleton County residents came together on Saturday to pick up litter and clean two of the county’s busiest, and trashiest, roadways.

Volunteers with the Keep Colleton Beautiful program collected trash for several hours on Saturday morning. In all, about 40 people worked to fill 106 bags of trash. All of this trash was removed from two major roads near Walterboro: near the grounds of Coastal Electric Cooperative, along Jefferies Boulevard, and on Bells Highway and Hendersonville Highway near the Faith Baptist Church.

The volunteers on Saturday included members of Faith Baptist Church in Walterboro, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts from local troops and individual residents.

“It was a successful day of us working together,” said Ladson Fishburne, organizer of the Saturday event and a stakeholder in the local Keep Colleton Beautiful organization.

According to Fishburne, the worst road was Tuskegee Road near Colleton County Middle School.

The most common litter items were cigarettes, soda cans and beer bottles. But several of the volunteers reported finding larger household items, such as pillows, clothing, diapers and plastic bags.

“I think the kids had fun, but they were really grossed out by some of what they saw,” said Fishburne, laughing. “Some of what we collected had been there for a while.”

As for the reasons in picking locations for the recent cleanup, Fishburne says the area near Coastal Electric Cooperative was chosen because of the city’s upcoming “Smoke in the ‘Boro” event, which garners attention and guests from across South Carolina. Just in this spot, 66 bags of trash were picked up, he said. “This location was done in preparation of this event, to get ready for the public and to make our city look good,” said Fishburne.

“In the future, this is how we are going to choose our areas of need, based on the trash, of course, and on any upcoming events coming up,” he said.

As a part of this plan, the next countywide litter cleanup will be held on April 22nd. This is called the Lowcountry Regionall Cleanup and will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in conjunction with Palmetto Pride.This is part of a regional approach to litter cleanup, and includes the simultaneous efforts of other counties in the region, including Beaufort County. Fishburne says he is working with Colleton leaders in a plan that would allow county employees to collect litter on this day, instead of working.

“We are asking that you come out that day and help us,” he said, making a plea for help to all Colleton residents. “With your support, Keep Colleton Beautiful will turn Colleton County into a clean community for residents and guests to enjoy,” Fishburne said, in a written statement.