Civitans award three with servant’s heart award

The worldwide mission of Civitan International is to build good citizenship by providing a volunteer organization of clubs dedicated to serving individual and community needs, with an emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities. The local chapter of Civitans goes above and beyond to make sure they are living out the mission of Civitan International. They are helpers in the community and strive to bring awareness to those who live every day with special abilities.
During April, local civitans spend their time bringing awareness to those who live with Autism. This April they are encouraging the community to “Light it up Blue” in their wardrobes, homes, and communities to help raise awareness, as well as to increase understanding and acceptance of people living with autism. It is also during April that local civitans recognize community members that go above and beyond to work with folks across Colleton County that struggle with disabilities.
This year three community members were awarded for their outstanding service for working with disabled citizens. Wanda Valencia works with Colleton County High School students. Patti Lohr describes Valencia as “one of those teachers that were born with what it takes to teach students with special abilities. She genuinely loves and cares for all of her students, and it is evident in the way they love and respect her. People often underestimate what these students can achieve. Wanda teaches her students academically as well as with life skills.” Lohr went on to explain that Valencia is teaching her students to be good citizens. Valencia responded to Lohr’s words by saying “I am blessed for more than I could ever be a blessing.”
The Servant’s Heart Award is designed to honor teachers, paraprofessionals, and therapists who support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. These educators are the unsung heroes in our communities. For more information on Civitan International, please visit their website at https://civitan.org.