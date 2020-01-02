Civil Air Patrol cadets donate to homeless shelter

Teenage cadets with the ACE Basin Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol donated to the Safe Haven Homeless Shelter in Walterboro last week to help it reopen for anyone in need.

The ACE Basin Composite Squadron is part of the CAP, a division of the U.S. Air Force. The ACE Basin Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol is a local youth-based group receiving hands-on military experience as part of the program. Specifically, the local cadets do community service work in preparation for hurricanes. They also make emergency responses to natural disasters.

In addition to this shelter donation, the cadets also worked recently to place wreaths on the graves of national veterans.

As for the shelter, the Safe Haven Homeless Shelter in Walterboro reopened in mid-December after being closed since September. The shelter’s closure was due to a lack of funding; however, donations from the community’s businesses and individuals helped the homeless shelter to reopen for the holiday season. To prepare for anyone who might need the shelter this holiday season, cadets from the local ACE Basin Composite Squadron donated groceries, gloves, socks, and hats.

The cadets gathered the items at their recent Cadet Ball, where boxes of donated goods were collected from cadets from across South Carolina.

As of Monday, no one had used the shelter during the Christmas week, according to Anna Thomas, the shelter coordinator.

Anyone wanting to become a cadet with the ACE Basin Composite Squadron can join the group by attending an open house event: the group meets on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. at the Aviation Hangar at the Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, located at 637 Aviation Way.

According to Major Tina Peterson, with the Civil Air Patrol, any prospective cadets must attend three meetings before becoming eligible to complete their membership paperwork on the third visit.

For more information about the ACE Basin Composite Squadron, contact Peterson at (843)460-7445 or via email at tina.peterson@scwgcap.org.