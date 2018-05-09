City’s first sexual assault group set to start

The Walterboro Police Department is now hosting a sexual assault support group.

The police department’s Victim Services division will be hosting the group, which is open to the public. The department’s officers and its Victim Advocate, Denise Pinckney, is asking any survivor of sexual assault to participate in the group. Pinckney will lead the group. For the last 11 years, she has served the Walterboro Police Department and the Walterboro community as the department’s crime victim’s advocate, meaning she represents the best interest of crime victims during the court process.

In her role as the leader of the new support group, Pinckney is also working with Hopeful Horizon, a non-profit organization that supports crime victims. The group particularly focuses on the education and treatment of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault.

“As the Walterboro Police Department Crime Victim Advocate, it is my duty to not only ensure the criminal justice system aspect of sexual assault cases, but also to help the victim with the healing process,” said Pinkney, in a written statement. “A particularly successful method of working with survivors of sexual assault and trauma is by bringing survivors together in groups,” she said.

“Groups are an effective tool in providing support, validation, connection, healing, empathy and giving hope.”

According to Pinckney, the support group will focus on helping sexual assault victims to recovery from the crime committed against them. The group will also help victims to become more empowered. “It is amazing to witness the transformation that many survivors make because of these groups,” she said. “They realize they aren’t alone,

“We are excited to announce this,” said Cpl. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the police department. The department made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

According to Stivender, the department is now focused on trying to gain participants. Details of the groups’ meeting times will be given to those who choose to participate, and anyone who wants to join should contact Pinckney at 843-782-1042. The groups will be held once a month at the Walterboro Police Department, which is located near downtown Walterboro.

According to the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), there were 2,740 reported cases of sexual assault in the entire state in 2015. This is the last year that SLED has statistics compiled for public review. Public numbers provided by People Against Rape – an advocacy group that focuses on rape prevention across South Carolina – shows that the numbers of reported rape cases in the greater Lowcountry area have increased in recent years: the latest reported numbers from this group are from 2016, and show that 700 people in greater Charleston reported rape during the 2016 calendar year.

“Often times, the relationships and sense of connection that members develop between each other may be some of the most positive and supportive relationships of their lives,” said Pinckney, speaking about the power of the support group in helping sexual assault victims to heal.