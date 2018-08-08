City to use more USDA funds for City Hall

City leaders are working to receive a new federal grant that would help to improve City Hall.

At their regularly scheduled meeting planned for Tuesday, August 7th, Walterboro City Council is scheduled to discuss their receiving new USDA grants. One of the grants is $50,000. It is a Community Facilities Resource Grant. According to the city council’s agenda for that Tuesday meeting, the money will be used to replace windows at City Hall.

A second Rural Development Communities Facilities Grant from the USDA is in the amount of $16,500. This money will be allocated to replace the roof on City Hall, according to city documents.

City Council was expected to approve their exeuction of the documents on Tuesday. Since this meeting was after this newspaper’s print deadline, the results of that meeting were not available. We will continue to follow this story and bring updates to our readers.

These federal grants do require a monetary match from the city.

In adidtion to these funds, Walterboro City Council also recently accepted several other USDA grants. These funds are being used to help purchase new vehicles for the Walterboro Police Department and to provide handicap-accesible ramps for city bulidings.

In other city news:

City Council was set to approve a Prayer Walk for Schools. This event is slated for August 18th, and is being sponsored by the Colleton Baptist Associatoin. The start time is 9 a.m.

City Council was also set to approve the “Walk A Mile In Her Shoes” parade and community walk. This is the first such event to be held in Walterboro. It is slated for November 3rd, and is set to begin at 9 a.m. The event is being sponsored by the Walterboro Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

The 6th Annual Ireland Creek Bridge Run is also slated for Sept. 27th. This is sponsored by the Walterboro Rotary Club. City Council was set to approve this bridge run during the city council meeting on Tuesday.