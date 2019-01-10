City to honor Colleton Training School

Walterboro City Council has approved the funding of a new historical monument that will honor the Colleton Training School. The school is where black students in Colleton County attended school during the early-to-mid 1900s. The school lasted from 1925 to 1954. During this time, black students at the school were known as the Wolverines, until the county’s public school system was segregated in 1966.

The request for a historical monument at the site of the former school was made by Herman Bright, interim president of the Colleton Training School/Colleton High School Alumni Association. The request was made to the city for the funding the marker, which costs $2,010. The city has less than $1,500 in its housing account: therefore, the remaining $512.28 will come from the city’s Parks Department budget. According to minutes from the city’s prior city council meeting, the Alumni Association has gone through the “time and expense” of applying to the S.C. Department of Archives and History to get proper text for the marker.

The new marker will be erected at the front of the Ray T. Johnson Building on Gruber Street.

Council approved funding the request.

In other news:

City to honor Smalls

Walterboro City Council is signing a proclamation to “honor the life and legacy of Franklin R. Smalls,” who died Dec. 9th.

Smalls was born in 1934 in Colleton County. According to the proclamation issued by city council, Smalls’ career in local education with the Colleton County School District includes his serving as a teacher, principal, baseball, football and basketball coach, athletic director, building and grounds director and adult education recruiter.

Smalls also participated in the “smooth and orderly” desegregation of Coleton County Schools in 1970.

During his tenure with Colleton County, Smalls was also named Teacher of the Year, Basketball Coach of the Year, and the Kappa Alpha Psi Man of the Year. He was also named the 2002 Chamber of Commerce Award for Outstanding Contribution in the Field of Education.

Smalls also served as Chair of the S.C. Middle School Association. He was also a member of and the chair of the Colleton County Recreation Commission. Additionally, Smalls served as the Chair of the Colleton County Grievance Committee, Chair of the Hiram E. Mann Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen, and he was an advisor to the Kappa League of Young Men.

Smalls also served as vice chair of the Colleton High School Alumni Association, Inc. and was a lay leader and administrative board chairman at the Wesley Grove United Methodist Church.

Additionally, he was an elected city leader.

According to the city council’s minutes from a prior meeting, Walterboro City Council has also proclaimed Dec. 15th as a day to recognize Franklin Smalls.

Business license change

Walterboro city leaders are voting to change the definition of income when it comes to the cost of business licenses in the City of Walterboro.

According to minutes from a prior Walterboro City Council meeting, City Manager Jeff Molinari says the S.C. General Assembly has been working with the state’s Municipal Association to “streamline” and simplifying the business license process.

Because of this streamlining process, the biggest change to the local business license application process is going to be the definition of “gross income.” The new changes would clarify the definition of gross income, from total income to “gross revenue,” the city’s minutes state.

This is because of a case involving the nearby city of Goose Creek that was taken all the way to the Supreme Court, when a business owner that only net income from his business should be used to calculate the cost of the business license.

According to the proposed resolution to be adopted by Walterboro City Council, the Municipal Association of South Carolina updates the model business license ordinance to “incorporate improvements necessitated by changes in the legal and economic application of business license regulations.” The resolutions also states that it is in the interest of the city and business operators in the city to “revise and update” the city’s business licenses to be consistent with statewide application of business license regulations.

The ordinance will become effective when it is adopted. Jan 8th.

In the city, a license is required by any person engaging or intending to engage in any “calling, business, occupation or profession” within the city limits. That business owner is required to pay an annual license tax.

City Council will do the second reading and adoption of this proposed change during its meeting this week. This meeting occurred after the deadline of this newspaper.

Anyone who violates the business license ordinance will be guilty of an offense and could be forced to pay a $500 fine and/or face imprisonment for up to 30 days.