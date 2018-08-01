City officer resigns following DUI charge

A veteran officer with the Walterboro Police Department has resigned following an off-duty DUI incident that occurred over the weekend.

Captain Bert Sweat has been charged with Driving Under the Influence following a Saturday, July 28th single-car accident. According to a written statement provided on Monday morning by the Walterboro Police Department, Sweat was in his assigned Walterboro Police Department patrol car when the incident occurred. However, he was not on duty.

Sweat has since resigned from the police department following the Saturday incident.

In a written statement, Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the police department, says the local police department was notified by the S.C. Highway Patrol about the single-car accident.

“He (Sweat) was charged by the SCHP for driving under the influence and has subsequently resigned from his position at the Walterboro Police Department,” Stivender said, in a press release.

The actual vehicle accident is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol. No details of an ongoing investigation, however, can be released until the investigation is complete.

Per Stivender, the Walterboro Police Department will not release any additional comments on the matter. It is unclear as to why Sweat was driving his patrol car while off-duty.

Sweat has been a career police officer with the Walterboro Police Department and with other area municipal law enforcement agencies.