City of Walterboro working to become new affiliate of Keep South Carolina Beautiful

Hank Amundson, Assistant City Manager for the City of Walterboro, took part in the Regional Earth Day Cleanup an event held this past April. Folks across the area have been banning together on several days to help pick up and Keep Walterboro clean.

Photo submitted.

he Chairman of the Appearance Board for the City of Walterboro, Dana Cheney, was ecstatic to find out this past week that Keep South Carolina Beautiful (KSCB) had chosen Walterboro to start to become an affiliate of the statewide program. KSCB is a division on Palmetto Pride, a group Cheney has been working with for a while on helping to get the trash off the streets in the city. According to a press release sent to this paper on August 7, the newly established Keep Walterboro Beautiful (KWB) will focus on litter prevention, recycling, and beautification throughout the city limits.

According to Mallory Coffey, KSCB State Leader, becoming part of the Keep America Beautiful affiliate family means making a conscious effort to make a difference that will provide for the future of our already beautiful community. The City of Walterboro applied for and has already received the first part of the KSCB start-up grant, which covered the fees for the application process. KSCB is also planning on holding training for the community that will be open to anyone interested in joining in on this new adventure and also to learn more about KSCB and KWB.

In the press release, KSCB says residents of the city can expect some changes over the next year. They will be helping organize teams of citizens to help pick-up trash around where they live, free community improvement classes, and an increase in litter education in local schools. There will also be a new beautification project off of Hampton Street and getting a community garden up and running.

Cheney is excited about all of the great news coming out of this partnership. He has served on the city’s appearance board for the past seven years, and the last 4 of those has been as chairman. After attending a conference hosted by the South Carolina Litter Control Association last year, Cheney knew becoming an affiliate of this group needed to happen and has worked tirelessly since to do everything he could to get the ball rolling. He will serve as the new affiliate director for KWB until all the training has been completed and a board has been put together. Once all of these steps have been completed, the newly formed board will announce at a city council meeting that everything has been completed, at which time they will receive the final portion of the KSCB start-up grant.

Cheney is excited to be a part of everything that is happening mainly because he feels it will help the city not only look beautiful but may also cut down on crime. Cheney went on to say once the city is an affiliate, KAB gives up to $15,000 annually in grants that could help on many different projects. If you are interested in joining KWB, an email can be sent to KSCB at mcoffey@palmettopride.org.