City of Walterboro says “Tarp it or Ticket”

The City of Walterboro is moving forward with a new push to help stop litter bugs in a new program called “Tarp it, or Ticket.” The program has been implemented and successful in other parts of the state such as Greenville. Dana Cheney, Chairman of the City of Walterboro’s Appearance Board, recently learned of the program and knew this is a program Walterboro needs. The Appearance Board works tirelessly to combat the litter around Walterboro and seeing as how 20% of litter comes from unsecured loads, this program is a no brainer.

According to South Carolina State law, operating a truck or pulling a trailer from which a load is blowing, falling, leaking or otherwise escaping is a crime. Vehicles transporting litter may not be driven or moved on any highway unless the litter is secured by a fastened covering. When transporting brush or tree limbs, the load must not drag on the road or obstruct the vehicle’s operational lights or license plate. Penalties for violating any of these rules include fines ranging up to $1,092 and jail up to one year.

Residents that travel through the town of Walterboro will need to secure their loads by using a tarp, netting or tie-downs. Items that are in the bed of a truck or on a trailer could fly out, leaving litter on the side of the road or causing hazardous conditions for other drivers. Even large heavy items need to be tied down or attached to your truck or trailer. If a driver is pulled over and found in violation of not having their load secured or covered, they will be charged with a misdemeanor and charged flat rate of $ 232.50. If the driver also littered while operating an unsecured load, meaning trash fell or blew out of the truck or trailer, additional fines will be added and that number depends on how many pounds of litter was lost.

Cheney has been educating the public through press releases and getting free tarps through Palmetto Pride to pass out to residents who will need them. This past Saturday, Cheney spent four hours at the solid waste center on Robertson Boulevard passing out the 6’ x 8’ tarps along with literature to help drivers understand the state laws. “Most people were happy to receive the free tarp and excited about the program, many saying it was a great idea,” said Cheney. During the four hours spend at the solid waste center, Cheney passed out 210 tarps. Folks have also been able to pick tarps up from the city’s Citizen Service Center located at 300 Hampton Street and they will be available while supplies last. For more information call 843-782-1002 or email CleanCity@walterborosc.org.