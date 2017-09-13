City Has A New Website

The City of Walterboro is excited to announce the launch of its new website. A fresh design, online forms, dynamic photography, an improved calendar of events, and a responsive site for mobile devices all provide an enhanced user experience.“Just as Walterboro is the Front Porch of the Lowcountry, our website is the virtual front porch to the city. It is the first impression many will have of Walterboro, and we have worked to make it a visually appealing and user friendly,” said Michelle Strickland, Tourism Director. A web team comprised of key city staff worked on the project. Additional enhancements will be rolled out and developed moving forward, including a news blog function, and an alert feature for use during emergent situations. One exciting feature of the website is the use of Google maps for lodging, dining, and things to do. This ensures businesses stay current not only on our website, but Internet-wide. Helpful links are provided to assist citizens as they update their Google listing. Another objective of the new site is an improved calendar function. Citizens now have the ability to submit their events online. With new functionality and access provided for community partners, this calendar will be the go-to place for events Walterboro and Colleton County. “We want to encourage everyone to submit their events so we can get the word out about all the great things we have going on in Walterboro,” Strickland said.For more information visit www.walterborosc.org or call Michelle Strickland at 843-538-4353.