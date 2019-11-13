City moving forward with new well project

Walterboro leaders are working on the details of a new water well project that will increase water volume to area residents.

As a part of this project, city leaders recently advertised for the bids from area contractors for the project.

As of Tuesday’s Walterboro City Council meeting, Walterboro’s Utilities Department has received three bids from three contractors for the construction of a new deepwater well. This well will be installed along Mable T. Willis Boulevard and will yield more than 1,000 gallons of water per minute.

“The project will increase the volume and pressure of the water supplied to the surrounding area and will enhance fire protection capabilities,” as stated in a letter to Walterboro’s elected leaders in a letter from City Manager Jeff Molinari.

Of the three bids that the city received, the lowest is from Pinholster Construction, LLC, in Savannah, Ga. Their bid is for $1,257,897.10.

No bids were received from Walterboro or any surrounding city.

To help pay for the project, the City of Walterboro has been awarded a $1 million grant from S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority. To finish paying for the new water well project, the city is also spending more than $257,000 to make up the cost difference to complete the project.

In other Walterboro City Council news:

City to get new cop cars, utility vehicles

City officials discussed on Tuesday their moving forward in seeking USDA Rural Development Project funds to purchase new police vehicles, new public utility vehicles, and an excavator.

The grant amount is a maximum of $99,900. As a part of the grant seeking process, Walterboro City Council adopted a Community Facility Grant Resolution at its Tuesday night city council meeting.

Council held a public hearing on this during Tuesday night’s Walterboro City Council meeting.

Turkey Trot

The city council received a request to close several streets for the upcoming Turkey Trot. The annual 5k run and walk will be held on Nov. 28th, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and is hosted by the Walterboro-Colleton Chamber of Commerce.

Christmas Parade

Council also received requests to close streets for the city’s annual Christmas Parade. This year, the parade will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5th, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in conjunction with the city’s monthly “First Thursday” event, which encourages downtown Walterboro retailers to remain open for shoppers after 5 p.m. The event also hosts an array of activities for city residents and families.

A-Tax Funds to go to several local groups

Walterboro City Council has received recommendations on how the city’s Accommodations Tax funds should be divided to area organizations. A-Tax dollars are meant to promote tourism and the additional spending of dollars inside Walterboro.

These recommendations came to the council in October from the city’s Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee. That committee is recommending giving $4,380 to S.C. Artisans Center for its 25th-anniversary advertising campaign. That is the exact amount that the artisans center requested from the committee according to information provided by S.C. Artisans Center to the city’s A-Tax Committee, approximately 360,000 people have visited the artisans center in the last 24 years. More than 95 percent of these visitors have traveled to the folk art retail site from outside of Colleton County, with more than 85 percent of the visitors coming from out of state.

Additionally, the committee approved giving $9,650 to the Coastal Electric Trust for its 7th annual “Smoke in the ‘Boro” event. The Coastal Electric Trust requested $10,000 in A-Tax funds for this event.

Lowcountry and Resorts Island requested $20,000 in local A-Tax dollars for its guidebooks and promotions; however, the committee approved $10,000. According to information provided by the Lowcountry and Resorts Islands Tourism Commission, they are going to use these requested city funds to help pay for a $553,000 marketing project that will promote Walterboro and all of the Lowcountry.

Lastly, the Walterboro Criterium requested $21,500 for its 2019 USA CRITS Championship Series. From this request, the A-Tax Committee approved $21,000.

With all of these approved requests, the city’s still has a projected balance of $63,720 in remaining A-Tax funds for the 2019-2020 year. These funds will be for consideration at the next scheduled meeting of the A-Tax Committee’s next scheduled meeting in February of 2020.