City leaders honor Artisans Center on its 25th anniversary

Walterboro leaders are celebrating the 25th anniversary of S.C. Artisans Center.

Located in downtown Walterboro, the artisans center is the official folk art retail site for the State of South Carolina. Functioning as a non-profit organization, the center is a retail site for original artwork. The center also hosts live art demonstrations and offers education programs. The center also hosts more than 300 South Carolina artists, all of whom have been juried by a group of artists and judges. The artists represent 32 counties from across the Palmetto State.

S.C. Artisans Center was first created on October 10th in 1994 by three founding women: Mary Hunt, Denise Simmons, and Carol Mullis.

According to a proclamation being adopted this week by Walterboro City Council, the women who created the artisans center did so “with the belief in the importance of nurturing and protecting the art and culture in South Carolina.”

The proclamation goes on to say that S.C. Artisans Center has “served as an invaluable asset” to the artists of the area, and the center has also served as a tourism and economic development lure for Walterboro.

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, Walterboro City Council and Mayor Bill Young were set to approve that proclamation. In addition to recognizing the artisans center for its 25th anniversary, Walterboro City Council also named Oct. 10th as the “25th anniversary of the S.C. Artisans Center.”