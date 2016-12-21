City Hires New Man in Blue

The Walterboro Police Department has hired a new law enforcement officer, raising the total number of cops on local streets and making the department fully staffed.

William Cody Pruitt, 26, is the latest man in blue in Walterboro. Originally from Williston, Pruitt recently graduated from the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy and is officially a part of the Walterboro Police Department. “I grew up in a small town, so I know how hard it is for the younger generation to get out of the mindset that there is nothing out there for them other than what is in Walterboro,” he said. Pruitt says he is looking forward to being a cop in a small town and to help people see law enforcement officers as an asset. Pruitt will be a full-time officer with the force.

According to Lt. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman for the WPD, Pruitt’s hiring fills the department’s last opening for a police officer. The agency is now fully-staffed and has 27 full-time officers.

Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin says the department will continue to stay focused on community partnerships and will work to protect all citizens of the city. Marvin became the city’s police chief more than two years ago. He has since created a community policing force, having officers participate in community events, neighborhood activities and school functions. Officers are also routinely doing street patrols, walking through neighborhoods and businesses. It’s his way of making officers more approachable and improving communication between residents and officers, he says.

After the dissolution of the former unified city fire and police department, the Walterboro Police Department is again now its own entity, and works separately from the Walterboro’s Fire Department. This means that police officers are solely police officers, and are not required by city ordinance to be cross-trained in both fire and police certifications.

According to Pruitt, he believes in Marvin’s approach to police-work and looks forward to working in the Walterboro community, he said. “I’d like to help the community in any way I can,” he said, “and the one of the best ways to do that is start with the younger generation.”