City Elections Draw Near

Registered voters inside the City of Walterboro will head to the polls on November 7th for the city’s general election, where ballots will be cast for the mayor and for three city council seats.

The three non-partisan city council seats that are up for grabs are currently held by incumbents Jimmy Syfrett, Tom Lohr and James Broderick. Lohr did not file for re-election, citing medical reasons. However, both Syfrett and Broderick are again seeking their seats.

Syfrett and Broderick are being challenged by Greg Pryor, Ben Mitchell, Peggie Hammonds and Carl Brown.

The crowded council ballot means that six people are running for three city council seats. All of those elected will be chosen based on popular vote and not political orientation, hence the non-partisan race.

In addition to the council races, current Walterboro Mayor Bill Young is being challenged by newcomer Marguerite Chrissy Johnson. Like the council seats, this is also a non-partisan race.

Young has been mayor of the city since he was first elected to the position in 2009. Before then, he sat on council for nearly 20 years. He is also the former director of Colleton County’s Band of Blue and is involved in numerous community councils and activities.

Johnson is the current owner of Johnson Insurance Company in Walterboro. This is her first official run for the mayoral spot, and her first time participating in the city’s political ring.

All of the council races and the mayoral races will be on the city’s ballot in the Nov. 7th general election. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

MEET YOUR CANDIDATES

Candidate: Peggie Hammonds

Age: “Mature”

Education: “High School graduate with some college”

Occupation: “Semi-retired business owner.”

Campaign Slogan: Crime against our community.

Why do you want to run for public office? “I am not a career politician. I am a citizen that has greater concern about my community. I believe that given my community experience and activism, that I can help grow Walterboro as a city council member.”

Political experience: “I was a write-in candidate in the 2011 city council election.”

Current Community Service: no response provided

Platform Issues or Campaign Promises: “Enhancing employment and crime and public safety issues.”

Candidate: James Broderick

Age: 54

Education: “Bachelor’s Degree in Resource Management, Troy State University; a Master’s Degree in Management from The Citadel; a Master’s Degree in School Counseling; a Master’s Degree in Secondary School Administration; Municipal Association on South Carolina; Graduate, Municipal Leadership Institute 2015; Graduate, Advanced Municipal Leadership Institute 2017; National League of Cities, Bronze Certificate of 2016.”

Occupation: “Veteran, U.S. Air Force; Assistant Director, Dorchester County Career and Technology Center.”

Campaign Slogan: Crime against our community.

Why do you want to run for public office? “I have helped start many projects in the last four years. I want to be part of Walterboro improving and growing. I believe in and love Walterboro, and want it to be the best for all citizens and future generations.”

Political experience and Current Community Service: “Walterboro City Council, 2013 – present; Lowcountry Community Action Agency, Treasurer, 2013-present; Colleton County Arts Council, 2014-present; Bethel United Methodist Church; Lay Leadership Committee, 2015-present; United Methodist Church District Ministries Council, 2015-present; Walterboro Budget Committee, 2013-present; City Appearance Board, 2013-present; South Carolina AdvancED Board, 2014-present.

Platform Issues or Campaign Promises: “I will continue to ensure that our police officers and firemen have the best equipment and training available to make sure that they and our citizens are safe and well protected. I will continue to build the relationships and secure the resources needed to attract businesses, jobs and new community members to the City of Walterboro.”

Candidate: Carl Brown

Age: 56

Education: “BS, Agricultural Economics, Clemson University.”

Occupation: “Contractor, Owner and President of Mitchell Construction Co., Inc., of Walterboro.”

Campaign Slogan: Crime against our community.

Why do you want to run for public office? “This community has given me and my family so much through friendships and private business, and I want to give back. Walterboro is a great place to live and work, but it can be better. We can’t afford to be complacent.”

Political experience and Current Community Service: “No political experience. I currently serve on the City of Walterboro Building Board and The Finance Committee for St. Anthony’s Church.”

Platform Issues: “Campaign Promise: I have run a successful private business for 35 years. To achieve that level of longevity, sound and sometimes tough decisions have to be made. I believe a municipality should be run like a business, and I plan to apply that level of thinking and action in my service to the City.”

Campaign Promises:

1. “The appearance of a city is paramount in how it is perceived by its own citizens and outsiders. I’d like to see more emphasis placed on cleaning up and revitalizing blighted areas. With the resources currently available, I believe we can do a better job of showcasing and marketing our city.”

2. “From a business standpoint, some additional restructuring in the city’s building department is needed. The permitting process should be seamless and professional promoting a business-friendly environment. A full-time building inspector is needed to serve the city’s needs and a land-use plan should not only be in place, but enforced.”

Candidate: Ben Mitchell

Age: not provided

Education: “Colleton High School; Denmark Technical School.”

Occupation: “retired.”

Campaign Slogan: none provided.

Why do you want to run for public office? No answer provided

Political experience and Current Community Service: No political experience.

Platform Issues: No answer provided.

Candidate: Jimmy Syfrett

Age: 54

Education: Walterboro High School

Occupation: owner, Lowcountry Collision

Campaign Slogan: none provided

Why do you want to run for public office?

Political experience and Current Community Service: “Before I was elected to City Council in 2013, I served as Chairman on the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals. I was an active member of the Walterboro Fire Department for 16 years.

“I currently serve on the Colleton County Resource and Development Board, the Walterboro-Colleton Airport Commission and the Fireman’s Insurance Fund Board of Trustees. I have also served on the City’s Budget Committee. I’m an active member of First Baptist Church where I serve on several committees.”

Candidate: Greg Pryor

Age: 58

Education: Walterboro High School, attended USC and College of Charleston

Occupation: “regional sales manager for the Southeast, Bunge North America”

Campaign Slogan: “Vote for a Brighter Future.”

Why do you want to run for public office? “I want jobs and opportunities. I want my children and your children to come to Walterboro and have a future. I do love Walterboro and I have no other agenda other than helping Walterboro grow and to give us a brighter future.”

Political experience and Current Community Service: “Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Bethel United Methodist Church; member, Walterboro Municipal Planning Commission; member, Selective Service Board for South Carolina; voice of The Cougars.”

Platform Issues: “My platform is to do whatever possible to help Walterboro grow and prosper.”