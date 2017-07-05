City cops to start summer snow cones

The Walterboro Police Department is beginning its annual summer community outreach program by giving youth free snow cones.

The annual summer event is part of the outreach efforts by the department and Walterboro Police Chief Wade Marvin, who is using local police officers to help support area residents and programs in the city’s neighborhoods. More times than not, the police department’s efforts, which include officers playing soccer with children, walking through neighborhoods, and participating in community events, are focused on more poverty-filled areas in the city.

“We want the community to know that we care, and this is one of the ways that we are giving back to our community, especially in the summer when more activities with our local youth are needed,” said Cpl. Amye Stivender, spokeswoman and Public Information Officer for the police department.

The free snow cones will be served by local Walterboro police officers. They are funded through donations collected from area businesses and through private donations. “It gives officers a chance to talk with our community residents and to build a relationship,” she said.

For more information on these events, contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-782-1041.

The three-day community snow cone schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 19th:

10 am: Colleton Heights

11:15 am: Edisto Terrace

2 pm: Plantation Oaks

3:15 pm: Hill Crest Apartments

Thursday, July 20th:

10 am: The Walterboro Village

11:15 am: Shaniyah Burden Memorial Park

3:15 pm: Pinckney Park

Friday, July 21st:

10 am: Forest Point Apartments

11:15 am: Gruber Street Park

2 pm: Bay Meadow Apartments

3:15 pm: Forest Hills Park