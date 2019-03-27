Citadel student observes a career in enforcement

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office welcomed Will Riley into their first responder family for five days during the week of March 11, 2019. Will is a Walterboro native who was able to spend a few hours each day with a specific division to see what being behind the badge entails, Will is a 2017 graduate of Colleton County High School, and currently a Criminal Justice Major at the Citadel in Charleston. During those five days Will was able to have hands on access learning the ropes of each position including: road patrol, dispatching, criminal investigations, the detention center and an added bonus of riding alongside Sheriff Strickland observing him answering and responding to calls.

During the span of the week Will was able to observe challenges law enforcement officers endure on a daily basis, whether it be in the line of duty or behind a desk. Being able to spend the week with local authorities also gained Will extensive knowledge about on-the-job law enforcement duties, including opportunities within the law enforcement profession. This on-the-job observation has given Will an inside look and an even greater appreciation for the men and women of law enforcement who put their lives on the line each and every day ensuring the safety of the community.

With his parents being educators, Will was around the education system his entire life and seen firsthand the success stories of young adults who grew up around him. Will has always wanted to give back to the community like his parents have, just in a different way. “This experience taught me that despite what you hear on the news or social media, there are good things happening in Colleton County, and our quality of life as citizens depends on those that serve and protect us every day. I look forward to serving and protecting the citizens of Colleton County in the near future.” Stated Will Riley in an email to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

“Being able to share this experience with Will reminded me of myself at that age, Will is an aspiring young man who is dedicated to making a difference in the community who molded him into the fine young man he is today. I’m always honored to be in the presence of someone who is willing to stand up and make a difference, no matter the size of the difference,” said Sheriff Strickland.