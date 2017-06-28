Citadel Cadet annual send-off

By Nicki Maxey

The Colleton County Citadel Club hosted its annual Cadet Send-off on Saturday, June 24, 2017, at Dogwood Hills Country Club in Walterboro. This is the first year that the Cadet Send-off had a golf tournament tied to the event for cadets to participate in. Family, friends, and alumni came together to help support the tournament. The Colleton County Citadel Club had 14 teams (56 golfers) that competed in the tournament, with two teams tied for first place. This was the largest tournament at Dogwood Country Club since it reopened, according to club officials.

The tournament is part of a year-long fundraising effort that supports the college scholarship of local students who become cadets at The Citadel. As part of these fundraising efforts, The Citadel Club hosted their annual Scholarship Fundraiser Oyster Roast this past spring to raise monies for the scholarships. This year the Citadel Club has raised a total of $27,000 to date.

The Citadel’s freshman students (a.k.a. knobs) for this year’s scholarship received $1,700 each from the local club. The freshman cadet recruits included Will Hughes, Corey McMillian, Will Riley and Joseph White. The Upper-Class cadets who have previously received support from the local club include Zach Crosby, Cole Cummings and Brian Murdaugh, each of whom also received a $1,200 scholarship.

Zac Saul’s, an Upper Classman, made 4.0-grade point average goals last semester, putting him on the gold star list at The Citadel. Saul’s college expenses are fully paid for by Palmetto Scholarship and his military contract, according to information provided by the local Citadel Club.

“This was a great celebration of the next generation of those who dare to lead,” said Colleton County Citadel Club President Lee Petrolawicz. “I thank all of those that worked hard to put the event together for the cadets.” Petrolawicz also said, “the food was on spot.”

“It truly takes a small army of family, friends, and alumni (especially the hard working cadet mothers) to host the event. The cadets work, play hard and never stop eating,” he said.

The Colleton County Citadel Club will host their next event Saturday, October 14, 2017. The Citadel Club will be taking veterans from the Veteran’s Victory House, located in Walterboro, to Military Appreciation Day at The Citadel. The veterans will be tailgating and receive VIP seating for The Citadel vs. Wofford game.

For more information about the Colleton County Citadel Club call or email Lee Petrolawicz at 843-549-8231 or lee.petrolawicz@southstatebank.com.