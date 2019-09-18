Church Humor

A Sunday school teacher was teaching the Ten Commandments to her five and six year olds. After explaining the commandment to “honor thy father and thy mother,” she asked,”Is there a commandment that teaches us how to treat our brothers and sisters?”

One little boy shouted, “Thou shall not kill.”

Can you tell me why a $10 bill looks so small at the grocery store but so big at church?

The secret of a good sermon is to have a good beginning and a good ending; and to have the two as close together as possible.