Church Calendar

Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church. Located at 111-113 N. Lucas St. Walterboro, SC 29488, invites you, your family, and friends to join us in worship. Sunday Morning’s @ 9:50 AM- Prayer. 10:00 AM- Biblical Education (Sunday School). 11:05 AM- Morning Worship (Power & Praise). 4:00 PM- Evening Service.

Spring Hill Baptist Church, 1671 Rehoboth Road, Cottageville, Sunday School 10:00 AM, Worship 11:00 AM, Wednesday Service 7:00 PM. David Drumheller is the pastor.

New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 600 Beach Road, Walterboro. Food Pantry giveaway on Thursday from 10-12 noon. You may come once a month. For more info, call Mary Reese at 843-538-8062.

St. Paul CME Church, 7897 Ritter Rd. Invites everyone to worship every Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 AM and Morning Worship at 11 AM. Bible Study is on Tuesdays at 6 PM.

Awana – Children’s Ministry, Maple Cane Baptist Church, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville, SC 29435. Club ages are 2 through 11, Meetings are held every Sunday at 5:45 PM.

North Walterboro Baptist Church, 2177 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, invites you to join them on Sundays with Sunday School at 10 AM and Worship/Children’s Church at 11 AM plus evenings at 6 pm. Activities for all ages on Wednesdays from 6-7 PM.

The Gospel Tabernacle, 140 Clydeville Ln. Cottageville, SC (Behind the BP) Pastor: Sis. Patsy Collins Assoc. Pastor: Glenn Fisk. Sunday School: 10 AM Sunday Service: 11 AM Men & Women’s Fellowship: First Wed Night: 7 PM Wed Bible Study: 7 PM

Nova Church, 4955 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488, invites everyone to worship! Praise and worship begins at 10:30 AM.

Trinity AME Church, Jacksonboro Rd., Sunday school 9 AM, Worship 10 AM, Wednesday Please dial Bible Study and prayer 7:30 PM.

Elizabeth Church 5710 Ritter Road, Walterboro. Weeping Wailing Women Chat and Prayer. Every 4th Friday Night at 7 PM. Bishop Anderson Williams is pastor.

Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church order of services is as follows: Sunday School at 8:30 am. Morning worship is 10 am. Tuesday 12 noon prayer. Wednesday 6:30 pm Bible Study. 5th Sundays 177 Oakman Branch Road near Walterboro.

The 118th annual session of the Lovely Hill Baptist Association and it’s Auxiliaries will be held October 13 -19 at the Lovely Hill Baptist Conference Center 5905 West Jim Bilton in St.George.

The final quarterly session of the Lovely Hill Baptist Congress of Christian Education workshop will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 10 am until 12 noon at Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church 177 Oakman Branch Road near Walterboro.

ANNUAL REVIVAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD at Little Swamp United Methodist Church, 17465 Hunters Chapel Road, Smoaks, on Monday – Wednesday, Oct 14-16 at 6:30 PM. For information contact Pastor Paul Tomasi, 843.540.4236 or e-mail @ pntomasi@umcsc.org. Everyone is welcome!

Mt. Zion AME Church, Annual Camp Meeting and Weekly Revival Services. October 23-27, 2019. All weekly services start @7:00 pm. Culminating on Sunday, October 27, 2019, with Rev. Charles Miles, Mt. Zion AMEC @12:00 pm; Rev. Kenneth Carter, New Life UMC @1:30 pm and Rev. Clinton McPherson, Mt. Zion AMEC, Goose Creek @2:30 pm. Theme:” Reconstruction for Radical Renewal”(2 Corin. 5:17). Rev. Charles Miles, Host Pastor

Contact number: 843-908-2821

The 113th annual Church Anniversary will be held on Sunday, November 10 at 3 pm at Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church 177 Oakman Branch Road near Walterboro. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Dennis White pastor Free Gift Baptist Church in Branchville.

The annual Lovely Hill Baptist Association Brotherhood revival will be held on October 29 _31 Tuesday _Thursday at Elem Missionary Baptist Church 228 Two Churches Road in Harleyville at 7 pm nightly, with different speakers each night. A banquet will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 6 pm at the Lovely Baptist Conference Center 5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd. in St. George with the Rev. Harry Jenkins as a speaker. Deacon Willie J. Dobison is president and Rev. McKinley Ravenell is a moderator and Elem’s pastor. Tickets are $ 20.

HOMECOMING SERVICE:

Sunday: October 20, 2019.

All visitors invited.

FALL REVIVAL:

Monday – Wednesday:

October 21 – 23 at 7 PM.

Guest speaker: Rev. Jack Moore

Welch Creek Baptist Church

Revival Services October 20-23 Sunday at 11:00 am & 6:30 pm Mon-Wed 7:00 pm

Guest Speaker: Dr. Benny Beckum Nursery provided

For More info, call 843-538-5289

Saint Stephen Church of God in Christ

177 Taylor Street, Walterboro

Family & Friends Day

Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019

2:00 pm

Family Dinner will be served immediately after 2 pm worship