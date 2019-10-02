Church Calendar

Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church. Located at 111-113 N. Lucas St. Walterboro, SC 29488, invites you, your family, and friends to join us in worship. Sunday Morning’s @ 9:50 AM- Prayer. 10:00 AM- Biblical Education (Sunday School). 11:05 AM- Morning Worship (Power & Praise). 4:00 PM- Evening Service.

Spring Hill Baptist Church, 1671 Rehoboth Road, Cottageville, Sunday School 10:00 AM, Worship 11:00 AM, Wednesday Service 7:00 PM. David Drumheller is the pastor.

New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 600 Beach Road, Walterboro. Food Pantry giveaway on Thursday from 10-12 noon. You may come once a month. For more info, call Mary Reese at 843-538-8062.

St. Paul CME Church, 7897 Ritter Rd. Invites everyone to worship every Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 AM and Morning Worship at 11 AM. Bible Study is on Tuesdays at 6 PM.

Awana – Children’s Ministry, Maple Cane Baptist Church, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville, SC 29435. Club ages are 2 through 11, Meetings are held Every Sunday at 5:45PM. Meetings include Bible story, puppet show, music, games and crafts. Free shirts – Usually given when member arrives for second meeting.

North Walterboro Baptist Church, 2177 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, invites you to join them on Sundays with Sunday School at 10AM and Worship/Children’s Church at 11AM plus evenings at 6pm. Activities for all ages on Wednesdays from 6-7PM.

The Gospel Tabernacle, 140 Clydeville Ln. Cottageville, SC (Behind the BP) Pastor: Sis. Patsy Collins Assoc. Pastor: Glenn Fisk. Sunday School: 10AM Sunday Service: 11 AM Men & Women’s Fellowship: First Wed Night: 7 PM Wed Bible Study: 7 PM

Nova Church, 4955 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488, invites everyone to worship! Praise and worship begins at 10:30 AM.

Trinity AME Church, Jacksonboro Rd., Sunday school 9 AM, Worship 10 AM, Wednesday Please dial Bible Study and prayer 7:30PM. This is a toll free number 605.475.4700 access code 317589 press mute. Rev. Betty W. Collins

Elizabeth Church 5710 Ritter Road, Walterboro. Weeping Wailing Women Chat and Prayer. Every 4th Friday Night at 7PM. Bishop Anderson Williams is pastor.

FALL REVIVAL at Sandhill Baptist Church, October 2-6, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: Oct. 2 Rev. Broughton/ Antioch, Caanan & Macadonia, Thursday: Oct. 3 Rev. Collins/ Hickory Hill, Nazarene & Mt. Olive, Friday: Oct. 4 Rev. Clark/ Cypress Creek, Mt. Zion & Surprise, Sunday: Oct.6 @ 1:30 pm.

Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church order of services is as follows: Sunday School at 8:30 am. Morning worship is 10 am. Tuesday 12 noon prayer. Wednesday 6:30 pm Bible Study. 5th Sundays Free Gift M & E Union 10 am various churches 177 Oakman Branch Road near Walterboro. Rev. Dr. Ivory Tucker, Sr. is pastor.

The 118th annual session of the Lovely Hill Baptist Association and it’s Auxillaries will be held October 13 _19 at the Lovely Hill Baptist Conference Center 5905 West Jim Bilton in St.George. Rev. McKinley Ravnell is moderator. Rev. Floyd White is Vice moderator.

The 128th annual session of the New Zion Baptist Association Sunday School Convention will be held on Friday and Saturday October 4_5 at Springhill Baptist Church 23660 Pocotaligo Road in Early Branch Friday services begin at 6 pm and Saturday services begin at 10 am. Rev. Kenneth Holmes is pastor.

The annual brotherhood program will be held at Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday October 5 at 6 pm . Rev. Dr lvory Tucker Sr. is pastor Deacon Willie J

Dobison is president.

The final quarterly session of the Lovely Hill Baptist Congress of Christian Education workshop will be held on Saturday October 26 from 10 am until 12 noon at Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church 177 Oakman Branch Road near Walterboro.Rev.Dr

Ivory Tucker ,Sr. is president and pastor.

2nd Annual Oyster Roast & Family FUN DAY! Hosted by St. Peter’s AME Church, Walterboro SC.

Saturday October 12th 12:00pm – 4:00pm. Coastal Shrine Club, 4296 Charleston Highway

Tickets in advance $12. Tickets at the Gate $15. Oysters, Fish, Hotdogs & Desserts.

Bus Shuttle services available from the church site, (300 Fishburne St. Walterboro)

to the Event Site. Departures: 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm & 2:30pm. For more information, call 843-549-6412.

ANNUAL REVIVAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD at Little Swamp United Methodist Church, 17465 Hunters Chapel Road, Smoaks, on Monday – Wednesday Oct 14-16 at 6:30 PM. For information contact Pastor Paul Tomasi, 843.540.4236 or e-mail @ pntomasi@umcsc.org. Everyone is welcome!

Mt. Zion AME Church, Annual Camp Meeting and Weekly Revival Services. October 23-27, 2019. Wednesday Night: Rev. Samuel Haney, Greater Mt. Olive AMEC; Thursday Night: Rev. John Smalls, Bethel AMEC; Friday Night: Bishop Floyd White, Lovely-Hill Missionary Baptist Church. All weekly services starts @7:00 pm. Culminating on Sunday, October 27, 2019 with Rev. Charles Miles, Mt. Zion AMEC @12:00 pm; Rev. Kenneth Carter, New Life UMC @1:30 pm and Rev. Clinton McPherson, Mt. Zion AMEC, Goose Creek @2:30 pm. Theme:”Reconstruction for Radical Renewal”(2 Corin. 5:17). Rev. Charles Miles, Host Pastor

Contact number: 843-908-2821