Church Calendar

Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church. Located at 111-113 N. Lucas St. Walterboro, SC 29488, invites you, your family, and friends to join us in worship. Sunday Morning’s @ 9:50 AM- Prayer. 10:00 AM- Biblical Education (Sunday School). 11:05 AM- Morning Worship (Power & Praise). 4:00 PM- Evening Service.

Harvest Church of Walterboro, located at 264 Bells Highway, invites all to come and worship with us. Service times are: Sunday School-10:00 AM, Sunday Worship 11:00 AM, and Wednesday Evening Worship7:00 PM.

Spring Hill Baptist Church, 1671 Rehoboth Road, Cottageville, Sunday School 10:00 AM, Worship 11:00 AM, Wednesday Service 7:00 PM.

New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 600 Beach Road, Walterboro. Food Pantry giveaway on Thursday from 10-12 noon. You may come once a month. For more info, call Mary Reese at 843-538-8062.

St. Paul CME Church, 7897 Ritter Rd. Invites everyone to worship every Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 AM and Morning Worship at 11 AM. Bible Study is on Tuesdays at 6 PM.

Awana – Children’s Ministry, Maple Cane Baptist Church, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville, SC 29435. Club ages are 2 through 11, Meetings are held every Sunday at 5:45 PM.

North Walterboro Baptist Church, 2177 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, invites you to join them on Sundays with Sunday School at 10 AM and Worship/Children’s Church at 11 AM plus evenings at 6 pm. Activities for all ages on Wednesdays from 6-7 PM.

The Gospel Tabernacle, 140 Clydeville Ln. Cottageville, SC (Behind the BP) Sunday School: 10 AM Sunday Service: 11 AM Men & Women’s Fellowship: First Wed Night: 7 PM Wed Bible Study: 7 PM

Trinity AME Church, Jacksonboro Rd., Sunday school 9 AM, Worship 10 AM, Wednesday Please dial Bible Study and prayer 7:30 PM.

Elizabeth Church 5710 Ritter Road, Walterboro. Weeping Wailing Women Chat and Prayer. Every 4th Friday Night at 7 PM.

Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church order of services: 1st _ 4th Sundays Sunday School at 8:30 am , morning worship at 10 am. Tuesdays 12 noon prayer service Wednesdays 6:30 bible study. 5th Sundays Free Gift M &E Union at various churches at 10 am. Rev.Dr.Ivory Tucker , Sr. is our pastor.

Bethel United Methodist Church 355 Hampton Street Sundays 8:45 am and 11:00 am every 2nd Sunday Worship Service @ 10:00 am every 2nd & 4th Thursday Food Pantry 2-4 pm

Join Us For Worship Progressive Church Of Jesus 210 Ackerman Street * Walterboro, SC Sunday School: 10 am Morning Worship: 11:30 am Tuesday Night:Prayer & Bible Class @ 6 pm Wednesday Night: Youth Ministry Bible Class @ 5 pm every 1st Friday night in each month: Friday Night LIVE @ 7:30 pm For more information,please contact: Elder Reed @ 843-908-0370

The annual Pastor”s Aide Program will be held on Sunday March 8 at Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church 177 Oakman Branch Road near Walterboro following morning worship . Sunday school begins at 8:30 am and worship begins at 10 am.Deacon James Williams is president and Rev.Dr.Ivory Tucker ,Sr. is pastor

Springtown United Methodist Church

Fresh XPRESS Produce Distribution

Saturday, March 7, 2020

10:000 am until Noon

8807 Augusta Hwy, Smoaks, SC 29481

Bring an extra bag

A spaghetti dinner will be held on March 21 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. The church is located at 106 May St. The dinner will be served from :30 pm – 7 pm. Dine-in or carry-out. Tickets are $10.00 and include dessert and drink. Proceeds will benefit local outreach projects of WELCA. Tickets can be purchased from members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Women’s Group.

The Free Gift Missionary and Educational Union will be held on March 28 _ 29 Saturday _ Sunday . at Canaan Baptist Church 619 Dorange Road in Branchville. Services begin at 10 am daily. Rev. Dr. Ivory Tucker, Sr. is moderator .Rev.Dennis White is Vice moderator and Rev. Vernon Blanchard is pastor.

The New Zion Union will be held on Sunday March 29 at Springhill Baptist Church 23660 Pocotaligo Road in Early Branch . Services begin at 9 am with Sunday School . Rev.Samuel Gregory is moderator.Rev. lsrael Boawright is Vice moderator and Rev

Kenneth Holmes is pastor.

Colleton Baptist Association WMU Spring Rally

March 9, 2020 @ 6:00 pm

Ashton Baptist Church

5156 Willow Swamp Road

Islandton, SC 29929

All are invited to attend. Please bring a salad of your choice.

Pancake Supper, March 17, Little Swamp United Methodist Church Social Hall, 6:00PM.

Higher Dimensions Ministries 2020 Women’s Conference, Mar. 19 & 20, 7:30PM. 10755 Green Pond Hwy, Green Pond, SC. For more info call 843-844-8646.