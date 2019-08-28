Church Calendar

Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church. Located at 111-113 N. Lucas St. Walterboro, SC 29488, invites you, your family, and friends to join us in worship. Sunday Morning’s @ 9:50 AM- Prayer. 10:00 AM- Biblical Education (Sunday School). 11:05 AM- Morning Worship (Power & Praise). 4:00 PM- Evening Service.

Spring Hill Baptist Church, 1671 Rehoboth Road, Cottageville, Sunday School 10:00 AM, Worship 11:00 AM, Wednesday Service 7:00 PM. David Drumheller is the pastor.

New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 600 Beach Road, Walterboro. Food Pantry giveaway on Thursday from 10-12 noon. You may come once a month. For more info, call Mary Reese at 843-538-8062.

St. Paul CME Church, 7897 Ritter Rd. Invites everyone to worship every Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 AM and Morning Worship at 11 AM. Bible Study is on Tuesdays at 6 PM.

Awana – Children’s Ministry, Maple Cane Baptist Church, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville, SC 29435. Club ages are 2 through 11, Meetings are held Every Sunday at 5:45PM. Meetings include Bible story, puppet show, music, games and crafts. Free shirts – Usually given when member arrives for second meeting.

North Walterboro Baptist Church, 2177 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, invites you to join them on Sundays with Sunday School at 10AM and Worship/Children’s Church at 11AM plus evenings at 6pm. Activities for all ages on Wednesdays from 6-7PM.

The Gospel Tabernacle, 140 Clydeville Ln. Cottageville, SC (Behind the BP) Pastor: Sis. Patsy Collins Assoc. Pastor: Glenn Fisk. Sunday School: 10AM Sunday Service: 11 AM Men & Women’s Fellowship: First Wed Night: 7 PM Wed Bible Study: 7 PM

Nova Church, 4955 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, SC 29488, invites everyone to worship! Praise and worship begins at 10:30 AM. Wednesday night Prayer & Bible Study at 6:30 pm. Tuesday evening small group at 6:00 pm.

Trinity AME Church, Jacksonboro Rd., Sunday school 9 AM, Worship 10 AM, Wednesday Please dial Bible Study and prayer 7:30PM. This is a toll free number 605.475.4700 access code 317589 press mute. Rev. Betty W. Collins

Elizabeth Church 5710 Ritter Road, Walterboro. Weeping Wailing Women Chat and Prayer. Every 4th Friday Night at 7PM. Bishop Anderson Williams is pastor.

It’s revival time Deep Creek MBC, Islandton, SC Fall Revival starts, Tuesday, September 3 through Friday, September 6, 2019 at 7:30PM nightly. Our speaker is Rev. Dr. Richard Kinlock, First African Baptist Church, Hardeeville, SC. Everyone is welcome.

Hoff 45th Reunion. Givans State Park Main Building, Givans, SC. September 15, doors open at 10AM close at 6PM, short meeting 12:30PM, dinner at 1PM. Bring the family, a covered dish or two and your drinks. Ice and utensils along with serving utensils will be furnished. Call Dell Hogg 843.835.8441 for more information.

The WEBB Quartet from Mullins, SC. will be in concert on September 14th (the 2nd Saturday of September) at 6:00 PM. at the Harvest Church of Walterboro, 1130 North Jefferies, (located in the Oswald Square.) Everyone is welcome to the church for this singing. Further information and/or directions, may be received by calling Charlie at 843-866-7616.