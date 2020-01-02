Church Calendar

Powerhouse of Deliverance Apostolic Church. Located at 111-113 N. Lucas St. Walterboro, SC 29488, invites you, your family, and friends to join us in worship. Sunday Morning’s @ 9:50 AM- Prayer. 10:00 AM- Biblical Education (Sunday School). 11:05 AM- Morning Worship (Power & Praise). 4:00 PM- Evening Service.

Spring Hill Baptist Church, 1671 Rehoboth Road, Cottageville, Sunday School 10:00 AM, Worship 11:00 AM, Wednesday Service 7:00 PM.

New Beginnings Outreach Ministries, 600 Beach Road, Walterboro. Food Pantry giveaway on Thursday from 10-12 noon. You may come once a month. For more info, call Mary Reese at 843-538-8062.

St. Paul CME Church, 7897 Ritter Rd. Invites everyone to worship every Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 AM and Morning Worship at 11 AM. Bible Study is on Tuesdays at 6 PM.

Awana – Children’s Ministry, Maple Cane Baptist Church, 21324 Augusta Highway, Cottageville, SC 29435. Club ages are 2 through 11, Meetings are held every Sunday at 5:45 PM.

North Walterboro Baptist Church, 2177 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro, invites you to join them on Sundays with Sunday School at 10 AM and Worship/Children’s Church at 11 AM plus evenings at 6 pm. Activities for all ages on Wednesdays from 6-7 PM.

The Gospel Tabernacle, 140 Clydeville Ln. Cottageville, SC (Behind the BP) Sunday School: 10 AM Sunday Service: 11 AM Men & Women’s Fellowship: First Wed Night: 7 PM Wed Bible Study: 7 PM

Trinity AME Church, Jacksonboro Rd., Sunday school 9 AM, Worship 10 AM, Wednesday Please dial Bible Study and prayer 7:30 PM.

Elizabeth Church 5710 Ritter Road, Walterboro. Weeping Wailing Women Chat and Prayer. Every 4th Friday Night at 7 PM.

Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church order of services: 1st _ 4th Sundays Sunday School at 8:30 am, morning worship at 10 am. Tuesdays 12-noon prayer service Wednesdays 6:30 bible study. 5th Sundays Free Gift M &E Union at various churches at 10 am. Rev.Dr.Ivory Tucker, Sr. is pastor.

Bethel United Methodist Church

355 Hampton Street

Sundays 8:45 am and 11:00 am

Every 2nd Sunday Worship Service @ 10:00 am

Every 2nd & 4th Thursday Food Pantry 2-4 pm

Join Us For Worship

Progressive Church Of Jesus

210 Ackerman Street * Walterboro, SC

Sunday School: 10 am

Morning Worship: 11:30 am

Tuesday Night:Prayer & Bible Class @ 6pm

Wednesday Night: Youth Ministry Bible Class @ 5 pm

Every 1st Friday Night In Each Month:

Friday Night LIVE @ 7:30pm

For more information,please contact: Elder Reed @ 843-908-0370

Nova Church

4955 Jefferies Hwy, Walterboro

Sunday worship 10:30 am Bible Study Wednesdays @ 6:30, Pulsar Youth (grades 6-12) Thursdays @ 6:00 pm

Come as you are!

Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church 177 Oakman Branch Road near Walterboro order of services: Sunday 8:30 am Sunday School. 10 am morning worship. Tuesday 12:00 noonday prayer. Wednesday 6:30 pm Bible study

5th Sunday ‘s Free Gift Missionary and Educational Union held at various Churches at 10 am.Rev.Dr.Ivory Tucker, Sr.is pastor.

The Annual Meeting of the Green Pond Cemetery Association

will meet on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 6 P.M., at the Green

Pond United Methodist Church,7257 Augusta Highway, Smoaks, S. C.

Reports will be given by the Chairman and Treasurer of the Association. Other matters will also be brought up by the members and discussed at the meeting. All members of the Association are urged to be present for this Annual Meeting.

The first quarterly session of the Lovely Hill Baptist Congress of Christian Education Workshop will be held on Saturday, January 25 from 10 am until 12noon at Oakman Branch Missionary Baptist Church 177Oakman Branch Road near Walterboro. Classes will be offered for adults, ministers, and youth. Rev.Dr.lvory Tucker, Sr. is president and pastor.

Start your new year off with a good bluegrass gospel singing. Rabon Creek (The Michael Walker family) will be in concert on January 11th (the 2nd Saturday of January) at 6:00 PM. at the Harvest Church of Walterboro, 264 Bells Hwy, Walterboro (located across from Tractor Supply and Belks) Everyone is welcome to the church for this singing. Further information and/or directions, may be received by calling Charlie at 843-866-7616