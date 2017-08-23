Mother, boyfriend denied bond in child death

Two Colleton County residents are charged with the beating death of a 4-year-old child. Both have been denied bond.

Kasiem Rashawn Stephens, 24, and Francesca Michelle Shuler, 25, are each charged with Homicide by Child Abuse in the child’s death. The child – whose identity is being withheld because he is a juvenile – had “numerous bruises, lacerations, abrasions to his entire body,” according to information stated in the warrant issued for the arrest of both Stephens and Shuler.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) actively investigated the crime. Lt. Tyger Benton, a spokesman for the local sheriff’s office, says the sheriff’s office is still investigating the case. “Arrests have been made, but an ongoing investigation can only make our case stronger,” he said.

According to Benton, the child abuse against the 4-year-old was “ongoing,” and his death is not the result of an isolated incident.

Both Stephens and Shuler appeared in bond court on August 18th on the charges of homicide by child abuse in the death of the 4-year-old and on the unlawful neglect of a child charge, which is related to the treatment of Shuler’s 6-year-old child.

Both suspects were denied bond on the Homicide by Child Abuse charge. They each were given a $150,000 surety bond for the charge of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

“Both Stephens and Shuler will remain incarcerated at the Colleton County Detention Center until further,” according to Benton, who gave the information in a written statement on the crime.

During the bond hearing, officials say neither Stephens nor Shuler showed “any emotion.”

According to information provided to the media in an incident report, the ordeal began when the mother showed up at Colleton Medical Center with her child and “tossed” the child into the arms of an ER nurse. The child was not breathing. The mother also told the nurse that she had been at work and that her two children were in the care of her boyfriend during that time. The nurse reported to deputies that the child was unresponsive and “cold to the touch.” The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

“This was a tragic case of child abuse that no one, especially a child should ever go through. The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office along with SLED and the Solicitors Office is working diligently to make sure that all the perpetrators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. This is totally unacceptable and this will not be tolerated. Everyone that worked on this case has been affected by the chain of events that had taken place; this case has been heart breaking. We are thankful to know that we have the perpetrators incarcerated so they may be held accountable for their deplorable actions. And we will to the best of our ability to make sure that they stay there,” said Sheriff R.A. Strickland

The mother also claimed to hospital authorities that the boyfriend – Stephens – took the child to McDonald’s earlier in the day, but claimed the child would not eat, the report states.

Hospital officials reported to authorities that the child had “bruises all over” his body.

Deputies with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, officials with the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the State Law Enforcement Division’s Child Death department were immediately called to work on the case. Within hours, both the mother and boyfriend were arrested for child abuse.

The other child in the house – a 6-year-old girl – was taken into protective custody.