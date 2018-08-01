Children attend Camp Atta Kulla Kulla

The Colleton County Arts Council and the South Carolina Artisan Center pulled together to put on their first annual four day summer camp for local children. The camp, which was advertised for weeks leading up to the event, served children ages 4-10. Attendance during the week averaged around 25 kids per day. The children were able to learn something different each day of the camp which all tied into the overall theme of understanding how early settlers would have survived in our area.

On Monday Sam Robertson visited with the campers. Robertson, a naturalist with Camp St. Christopher, came to speak about animals in the lowcountry. He also talked about all the different leaves that are native to the area and how folks used their natural resources to survive. According to Robertson, folks would have used the leaves to make fibers to make other things such as string, rope and fabric.

Tuesday, the children had Farm Harvest Day and a representative from our local Clemson extension came to talk to the campers. Wednesday was Native American Day and Thursday served as Colleton Colonial Day. The children enjoyed many different demonstrations that were given throughout the week.

Debbie Appleby, Marketing Specialists for the South Carolina Artisan Center, was thrilled with how well the children enjoyed the camp. According to Appleby, campers made corn husk dolls and rope. They also made leather pouches and learned how to can food. They learned a colonial dance and enjoyed learning the art of making butter in a butter churn. “It was fun to teach kids how people survived many years ago. Most of our campers can’t even imagine life without wifi, so it was really neat to watch them process this information,” said Appleby. The camp focused on how people had to provide for themselves and how what they needed for survival they could get from the land. The camp featured many locals who are also artists. John and Joy Moss brought a machine that taught wood turning and sent each camper home with a small wooden top. Bonita and Dana Cheney spent one day teaching colonial dance.

Kim Bridge, Director of the Colleton County Arts Council, was extremely excited with how well the camp was received by the children. Bridge partnered with Gale Doggette, Director of the South Carolina Artisan Center, for the week of fun. The two paid for the camp using funds they raised this past year at a golf tournament held at Dogwood Hills. Lunch was also provided for the campers through funds raised during the golf tournament. Campers enjoyed food from Sundays, Lode House Cafe, and A Soulful Taste. On the last day Doggette cooked everyone hamburgers and hotdogs. “We are so thankful for all of our volunteers and community partners who helped make this happen. We are already planning and looking forward to next year’s camp,” said Bridge on the week of fun. For more information on how you can become a member of the Colleton County Arts Council or to see upcoming events, like their facebook page or call 843-549-1922.