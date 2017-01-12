CHAPPS Celebrates the Twelfth Night

The Colleton County Historic and Preservation Society held their Twelfth Night celebration on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. The Twelfth Night celebration serves as an annual social gathering for any members of CHAPPS that would like to attend.

Customs and traditions for this holiday can vary, and that even includes the day on which Twelfth should be celebrated. Webster’s Third New International Dictionary of the English Language Unabridged gives two definitions for Twelfth Night. Definition one is “the eve preceding Epiphany marking the end of medieval Christmas festivities,” and definition two is “the evening of Epiphany.” The 1923 Dennison’s Christmas Book states, “Twelfth Night is the evening of January 6, twelve days after Christmas.”

Many historians disagree on when the celebration should occur. According to Christmas: A Candid History by Bruce David Forbes, it depends on how the first day of Christmas is counted. If day one is counted as Christmas Day, Dec. 25, then Twelfth Night is celebrated on the evening of January 5, the eve of the Epiphany. On the other hand, if day one is counted as the day after Christmas, Dec. 26, then Twelfth Night is celebrated on January 6, the evening of the Epiphany itself. CHAPPS wants to make the event as convenient to its membership as possible, therefore holding it on the Saturday after the twelfth night.

The Twelfth Night celebration, held at the Bedon-Lucas House, followed tradition. According to the 1923 Dennison’s Christmas Book, “there should be a King or a Queen, chosen by cutting a cake…”. The man or woman who finds the bean in their slice of cake becomes King or Queen for the night. Following tradition, the new King or Queen receives a crown from the reigning King or Queen. The party continues with games such as charades as well as eating, dancing, and singing carols. For large Twelfth Night celebrations, a costume party is suggested.

The party is planned by the King or Queen from the previous year. This year, CHAPPS Member Emily Bridges, served as Queen and event planner. She chose a theme of “The Derby”. Guest arrived wearing derby attire. The group was served Lawton Huggins famous Chicken Bog and enjoyed a table full of derby sweets. A costume contest awarded Emily Bridges the best-dressed female while Dana Cheney won for best-dressed male. Bridges crowned Barbara Grigg as Queen for the night after she discovered the prize in her slice of cake. Grigg considered it an honor to be crowned the Queen for the upcoming year. If you have never attended this wonderful celebration and would like to, visit cchaps.com for more information on how to become a member.