Champions in Motion at Tri-State Competition

The Walterboro Teams of Champions in Motion competed in the Tri-State Championships on June 3rd in Greensboro, N.C.. Walterboro Champions in Motion is run through the Colleton County Recreation Center and has recently gained a new Coach. Dnea Robinson, a 25-year-old Coach is the new Coach for the 3 levels of Cheerleaders of Champions in Motion. Robinson coaches in three separate locations including Fayetteville N.C., Clinton N.C., and now Walterboro S.C and is responsible for a total of 14 individual teams. In Walterboro, age ranges for the Champions in Motion are 4 to 18 years old. The levels are broken down into three different groups by age; Level 1 is 4 to 6-year-olds, Level 2 is 7 to 9-year-olds, and Level 3 is ages 10 and up. “I have over 20 years of cheerleading and tumbling experience,” Robinson said, “ I have coached my very own all-star competitive team prior to working for Champions in Motion and cheer has always been a passion of mine since my adolescent days.” The Tri-State Championships include competitors from South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Walterboro Champions in Motion took home a medal for each age group; Level 1 placed 6th, Level 2 placed 2nd, and Level 3 placed 2nd. For twelve-year-old first year competitor Tylar Eversole, this was the first time she experienced a competition, “We were at the mat waiting to be called on to find out what place we were,” Eversole said, “we were all screaming and it was so cool.” Although this is her first year cheering, Eversole said she intends to continue. When asked why cheerleading has been such a positive experience for her Eversole said, “Because I get to work as a team and we get to go a lot of places.” Although Robinson is new to the Walterboro Champions in Motion, she knows the impact the former Coach, Kenita Glover, has had, “To Coach Kenita Glover, I thank you for your time and dedication to Team Walterboro and I am confident with your great coaching these past semesters I can pick up where you left off and see your wonderful team victory.” Robinson has big future goals for the Walterboro Champions in Motion, “My future goals for these wonderful fun loving girls are to continue to teach them as they continuously grow and learn more and more about life and cheerleading,” Robinson said, “As I tell my students, cheer is not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle and we pride ourselves in preparing these young ladies for all aspects of life through our cheer program”.