Certificate of Appreciation to Bi-Lo

Erin Padgett and Isabelle Nettles presented a certificate of appreciation last week to Mitch Turner with Bi-Lo in Walterboro for his support of the recent and community-wide free Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner was provided to anyone in need and was served by volunteers and members of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Walterboro. The dinner was sponsored by individuals and many local businesses, including Bi-Lo.