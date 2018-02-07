Centering Pregnancy Model of Prenatal Care Introduced to Colleton

A special presentation was held on Wednesday, January 31st at the Colleton Museum Farmers Market as Walterboro OB/GYN Colleton Medical Center and the March of Dimes introduced Centering Pregnancy, a model of prenatal care. Centering Pregnancy is a new style of prenatal care that focuses on traditional prenatal care with an addition of group support. This style prenatal care will be launched at Walterboro OB/GYN in June 2018. For reference, centering is a method where 8-12 pregnant woman, who are close in due dates, are scheduled for routine prenatal care at the same time. The visits are broken down into a feasible time frame to have one on one time with the provider and time with the group. This allows not only a physical assessment that you would receive with a traditional style prenatal care but also incorporates a social support element. According to a release by Walterboro OB/GYN Colleton Medical Center, this evidenc

e-based model has been proven to reduce the risk of preterm birth among participants March of Dimes grant funds are used to cover expenses associated with Centering Pregnancy site startup.

The March of Dimes is another large entity to this programs success as they are one of the main supporters of the Centering Pregnancy model. The March of Dimes fights for the health of both moms and babies by lobbying for policies to protect them. The March of Dimes has spent the past 80 years impacting the lives of mothers and babies as they improve healthcare and education revolving around prenatal care. “The March of Dimes has been helping fund Centering Pregnancy programs across South Carolina for several years. Centering Pregnancy prenatal care provides a sense of ownership to pregnant patients, and creates opportunities for better education about pregnancy and parenting” said Laura Tregner, Development Manager with March of Dimes. With the program already in place in many parts of South Carolina, statistics are already showing a positive impact. From the release, In South Carolina, there has been a 34% reduction in risk of preterm birth for program participants compared to women enrolled in traditional care. The impact of risk reduction is even greater for African American women with an astounding 60% reduction in preterm birth risk.