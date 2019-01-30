Celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month is celebrated during the month of February. It is a time to take a poignant moment in remembering that all men and women are created equal, and in accepting the responsibility that it is up to us to ensure the history of inequality in our own society is never repeated.

It is also a time to give homage to all of those who have helped to build our society.

The entire month actually began in 1926, when United States Historian Carter G. Woodson and the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History began to celebrate “Negro History Week.” This was originally done during the second week in February, to purposefully coincide with the birthday of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln. The original celebration week was also chosen to coincide with the birthday of Frederick Douglass, whose birthday is February 14th. At that time, both men were celebrated by the black community, as they were activists for equal rights.

Since it was first created, the week-long celebration was turned into a month-long celebration of black history. Obviously, the celebration continues.

You don’t have to look far into Colleton County’s own history and events to celebrate black history. We are fortunate to have deep roots and current ties in our society to the impacts made the black community. The Tuskegee Airmen are but one example.

Colleton also still has remnants of the area’s first black school system. Even sects of our religious history and how it is tied to our black community can still be found in our community.

These landmarks should be celebrated and preserved, just as the verbal histories and traditions of our black community should also be celebrated and preserved.

Moreover, more needs to be done in getting involved with the groups of people who fight for equality.

There is a saying that exists in our culture: if lessons are not learned, history will repeat itself. We take this moment to remind our readers that a portion of our history should never be repeated. It is up to each of us to be kind to our neighbor, and to ensure equality for all demographics and races be a normal part of our society. Celebrating all cultures is a part of what makes us a unique nation.

Colleton County has always been a county apart. We encourage each of you to remain diligent in your fight for equality for all residents and in ensuring that all voices are heard.