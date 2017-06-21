CCSO Summer Camp

By Nicki Maxey

Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and his deputies with the local sheriff’s office have kicked off their fifth annual year of summer youth camp.

Each year, the summer-based weeklong event boasts different activities for Colleton County youth. This year, about 30 children attend each day of events. In order to attend the camp, the participating children first filled out an application and wrote an essay on why they would like to attend the camp. “There is a variety of children that attend with different backgrounds,” said Strickland.

According to Strickland, the youth camp is funded each year by private donations. “No monies come from the county,” said Strickland. Sheriff Strickland also hand-picks which deputies will help him to host the camp and conduct the daily activities with the youth. “I believe the camp helps regain trust in law enforcement, promote positive attitudes, and some of the children want to become law enforcement agents,” he said. Some of the activities that were held in the youth camp last week included: fishing, swimming, dodgeball, kickball, a K-9 law enforcement dog demonstration, crime investigation scenarios and reenactments, participation in routine traffic stops, a low-rope course, and a 911-dispatcher demonstration. Strickland said the youth who attended the camp were allowed to go into the dispatch center with the dispatcher during a day of the camp and watch how calls come into the center.

“This camp also helps my deputies to remember why they do what they do and trains the community,” said Strickland.