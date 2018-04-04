CCSO Annual Easter Egg Hunt

Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland and deputies and employees from the local sheriff’s office attended the sheriff’s office annual Easter Egg Hunt. The event drew between 300 and 350 children and adults. Prizes were offered, with those prizes being donated by area businesses and by the sheriff and the sheriff’s office, according to Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Those local businesses who donated to the Easter Egg Hunt want to remain anonymous, said Benton.

