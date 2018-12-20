CCMS Wrestlers are hard at it

Colleton County Middle School Wrestling team traveled to Hilton Head Island High School, on Friday, to compete in The Area 9 Qualifier. Getting the wins for CCMS were: Tyler Scites (126) came in 3rd, Clarence Scites (114) came in 5th and William Scott (126) came in 7th. Wrestling Coach Packy Burke said, “The middle school kids are a tough group, they practice with the varsity wrestlers at the same time. They work just as hard, and take in leadership roles just as a varsity wrestler. They are putting in all the hard work now and getting valuable experience before they are freshman .”