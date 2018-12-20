Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

CCMS Wrestlers are hard at it

Colleton County Middle School Wrestling team traveled to Hilton Head Island High School, on Friday, to compete in The Area 9 Qualifier. Getting the wins for CCMS were: Tyler Scites (126) came in 3rd, Clarence Scites (114) came in 5th and William Scott (126) came in 7th. Wrestling Coach Packy Burke said, “The middle school kids are a tough group, they practice with the varsity wrestlers at the same time. They work just as hard, and take in leadership roles just as a varsity wrestler. They are putting in all the hard work now and getting valuable experience before they are freshman.”

Nicki Maxey (87 Posts)