CCMS Volleyball team presented with Championship banner

Last Wednesday, former Colleton County Assistant Athletic Director Jay Davis took time out of his schedule to come and present the Colleton County Middle School Jr Cougars Volleyball team with their I-95 Championship banner to be placed in the gym. Davis had promised the girls last season if they won, that he would have a banner for them, and that is exactly what he did. Davis said, “CCMS Principal Behie was gracious enough to allow me to honor my promise to the girls. I want to continue to support the children of our community in athletics. I have moved on, but my community will always have my support.”

This Friday, Davis will also be taking the Jr Cougar volleyball team to see Charleston Southern play against PC College. They will wrap it up with an end of season meal at Carolina Ale House in Summerville on Friday evening.