CCMS Volleyball had a rough week

The Colleton County Middle School Jr. Cougars volleyball team had a tough week last week. They were on the road for both of their games. On Monday, September 24, they faced the Harleyville-Ridgeville Panthers. The Panthers came on pretty strong, but the Jr. Cougars were just not able to hold them off. The Panthers took the match in 3 straight sets.

The Jr. Cougars traveled to St George on Wednesday, September 26th to face the Wolverines. It was a long hard match. The Jr. Cougars had to go to 26 in order to win one of the sets. The next games were a struggle with some close calls, but the Wolverines came out on top.

Colleton County Middle School Head Volleyball Coach Marissa Jones said, “I am very proud of how far the team has come. The losses last week does not show the strength of the Jr. Cougars. It does not display how hard the ladies work every day.”

The Jr. Cougars were to host Allendale-Fairfax Tigers on Monday, but the Tigers had to forfeit because they did not have enough players.

Jr. Cougars will host Hardeeville-Ridgeland Hurricanes on Thursday at 6:00pm. Come out to show these young girls your support.