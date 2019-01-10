CCMS Students of the month of November

Colleton County Middle School recognized their Cougars of the Month for the month of November, on November 30th, 2018. Since beginning the ceremony last year, CCMS teachers and staff have recognized over five hundred students. Each student was nominated by a teacher or staff member for being an excellent role model, a leader in academics and behavior, and for achieving excellence in the classroom. Each month, CCMS will recognize their students in this special ceremony. Each student’s certificate is printed with the nominating teacher’s personal justification for why the child received the honor of Student of the Month. This is a very special ceremony and CCMS teachers and staff are excited to celebrate their student’s many accomplishments. The following students received the awards:

Cheyenne Weber, Allen Herndon, Taylor Ford, Va’Shanti Greene, Delaine Ford, Jaida Griffin, Kamora Robinson, Makenzie Varnadoe, Kayla Carrasquillo, Avrial Portal, Hailey Craven, Abigail Burnett, Capri Jones, Landon Hill, Nathaniel Hudgins, Jayden Ancrum, Dale Lyons, Kemondrae Jenkins, Bernard Ready, Ra’mya Townsend, Alysa Green, Keith Randolph, Anna Brown, Christopher Salley, Trey’veon Wright, Cameron Ballew, Faith Bishop, Nyeon Dubois, Jana Matthews, Lucas Berry, Kaitlyn O’Quinn, Jaleek Bellinger, Jayden Teasdell , Kenny Hand, Bonifacio Zarco-Sanchez, and Ethan Nichols.