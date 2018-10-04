CCMS Junior Cougars bring home a win

The Colleton County Middle School Football team traveled to Estill Thursday, September 27th to face the Wolverines. Despite their loss last week, the Jr. Cougars brought home a win 13 to 0.

Colleton Middle School Head Football Coach Keivey Rowes said, “Defensively we recorded 2 safeties on the night. Chandler McMullen was 1 for 2 on field goals and Marquez Aiken returned a punt back for a touchdown. We still have a lot to work on as we move forward.”

CCMS Jr. Cougars will host North District Wolverines Thursday at 6:00pm. This will also be Parents Night for these young men. Come out and support these young men has they will be on the prowl for another win.