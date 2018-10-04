CCMS Junior Cougars bring home a win

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
The Colleton County Middle School Football team traveled to Estill Thursday, September 27th to face the Wolverines. Despite their loss last week, the Jr. Cougars brought home a win 13 to 0.
Colleton Middle School Head Football Coach Keivey Rowes said, “Defensively we recorded 2 safeties on the night. Chandler McMullen was 1 for 2 on field goals and Marquez Aiken returned a punt back for a touchdown. We still have a lot to work on as we move forward.”
CCMS Jr. Cougars will host North District Wolverines Thursday at 6:00pm. This will also be Parents Night for these young men. Come out and support these young men has they will be on the prowl for another win.