CCMS Jr Cougars Volleyball team visits Charleston Southern

On Tuesday, October 30th, the Colleton County Middle School Jr Cougar Volleyball Team went to Charleston Southern University to see the Lady Buccaneers play against the University North Carolina-Ashville. Colleton County Assistant Athletic Director, Jay Davis said, “I wanted to make sure we are exposing our student athletes to the next level of student achievement and athletics. It’s our way of continuing to inspire our student athletes to achieve in the classroom.”

All 14 members of the CCMS Jr Volleyball team got to enjoy this experience. The Buccaneers extended their hospitality to the girls, as they got to interact with the players and got posters signed after the game. “Our students were grateful for the opportunity and we will continue to move forward to encouraging our student athletes,” added Davis.

Davis would like to thank the sponsors for the support of their athletic program: James Bunton, Bank of Walterboro, Johnson Insurance Agency, and Sentry Cleaners.