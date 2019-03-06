CCMS Jr. Cougars Softball Looking For a Win

The Colleton County Middle School Jr. Cougars Softball team had their season opener against Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders on Monday. The Jr. Cougars came back home with a tough loss, 0 to 15.

CCMS Jr. Cougar Head Softball Coach Janice Wright said, “Christasia Holmes started on the mound for us. Holmes had trouble finding the strike zone, as this was the first time she has started a game. She walked several players, but was able to obtain two strike outs. Moneisha Jenkins made an outstanding catch in left field. Jessica Nelson took the mound to close out the game and had one strike out. We will be correcting our mistakes and look forward to the rest of the season.”

The Jr. Cougars will also host Colleton Prep, on Monday, at 5:00 pm at Colleton County Recreation Center.