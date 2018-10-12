CCMS Jr. Cougars lose to North District 6-26

Colleton County Middle School Jr. Cougars loss to North District Wolverines Thursday 6-26. The first half of the game was pretty even. The Jr. Cougars came out strong scoring on a 30 yard run touchdown by Nasir Pencile. But in the second half, the Jr Cougars sustained a few injuries to some key players and that turned the game around for them.

The Jr. Cougars will host the Timberland on Wolves Thursday, October 11th at 6:30pm. They have also made the playoffs that will begin Tuesday, October 16th at North District Middle School. Come out and support these young guys.