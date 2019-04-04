CCMS Girls Soccer Still Improving

Even though the Colleton County Middle School Jr Cougars Girls Soccer team lost to Beaufort Academy 0 to 4 on Monday, they are holding their heads high.

“We were down some key players in our game against Beaufort Academy, but the girls did a great job adjusting to different positions to fill in these spots. I am especially proud of the back line for adjusting and covering each other well throughout the game. This is what I love about this team is they do not give up. They give it their all throughout the whole game and even after the game, they are still in high spirits win or lose. These girls are constantly encouraging each other and asking questions to improve their game. They are doing a great job of learning the game and made some really great plays throughout the game,” said CCMS Head Girls Soccer Coach Ashley Whaley.

Impact players were: Amaya LaPresto, Jana Matthews and Jeana Matthews for doing a great job holding down the back line and adjusting with key players missing. Toni Mosley made some excellent plays up the field.

The Jr Cougars were on the road Wednesday to face Hardeeville-Ridgeland at 5:30 pm, but as of press deadline, we had not received any results.