CCMS Girls Basketball close season with a win

The Colleton County Middle School Jr. Cougars Girls Basketball team finished their season with a win over St George Middle School, 39 to 35, on January 22nd. The Jr. Cougars have struggled all season looking for a win. They have been down a few players and a lot of the girls were put into positions and roles that they had never played in before. Despite the setbacks, the Jr. Cougars never gave up. CCMS Girls Head Basketball Coach Samantha Klie said, “Tuesday night we played the best defense I’ve seen us play. Marlasia Ellison got the ball rolling for us defensively, and both Shandi Brown and Heaven Green took advantage of our tough defense with an amazing transition game. I’m very proud of the girls for fighting hard the entire game and pulling out the win.”