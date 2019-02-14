CCMS Gearing up for Spring Sports

Colleton County Middle School Jr. Cougars had 80 student-athletes to attend the school tryouts, for their spring sports. This number does not include the number of student-athletes that tried out at the high school. Colleton County Assistant Athletic Director Jay Davis said, “Our kids are excited about athletics and I personally want to make sure that they continue to play sports when they transition to the high school. Having middle school athletics is critical in keeping your numbers up for high school athletics.”

CCMS started girls and boys soccer team two years ago, and the first year they ended up with a co-ed team, because they did not have enough of students to tryout . This year their numbers increased to over 18 plus student-athletes for the girls and boys teams! This year, Davis will monitor baseball/softball because there is a number of players that play travel ball and some that played recreation sports.

CCMS Boys Head Soccer Coach said, “We’ve got a great group this year made up of the right amount of returning players and new talent. Hopefully this will pay off and lead to some great success on the field this spring.” CCMS Boys Assistant Baseball Coach Cornelius Hamilton said, “Despite being a young group, our guys are talented and hardworking. We’re preparing daily to ensure we will be fundamentally sound and ready to compete. I’m excited about the upcoming season.”

Davis added, “I will always provide a fair and level playing field for athletics. I believe kids should earn the right to represent athletics.”