CCMS Gearing up for Spring Sports

Colleton County Middle School Jr. Cougars had 80 student-athletes to attend the school tryouts, for their spring sports. This number does not include the number of student-athletes that tried out at the high school. Colleton County Assistant Athletic Director Jay Davis said, “Our kids are excited about athletics and I personally want to make sure that they continue to play sports when they transition to the high school. Having middle school athletics is critical in keeping your numbers up for high school athletics.”
CCMS started girls and boys soccer team two years ago, and the first year they ended up with a co-ed
CCMS Boys Head Soccer Coach said, “We’ve got a great group this year made up of the right amount of returning players and new talent.
Davis added, “I will always provide a fair and level playing field for athletics. I believe kids should earn the right to represent athletics.”