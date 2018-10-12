CCMS Cougars of the Month

Colleton County Middle School recognized their Cougars of the month, for the month of September. Students and their families attended a ceremony on September 28th. The students were nominated by their teachers for being excellent role models, dedicated leaders in academics and behavior, and for achieving excellence in the classroom. Each month, CCMS will recognize their students in a special ceremony. Each student’s certificate is printed with the nominating teacher’s personal reason for the student nomination. CCMS Administrative Secretary Angela Crosby said, “This is a very special ceremony and we were excited to celebrate with our students and parents!”

The following are the students that got recognized for the month of September: Savannah Thurston

Brandie Grooms, Alexis Groves, Hannah Bunton, Tyler Salisbury, Jayla Jackson, Trinity Ferguson, Desmond Brown, Jenaisha Bellinger, Briana Fletcher, Colson Varnadoe, Amaya LaPresta, Wyatt Weeks, Daniel Gomez-Perez, Giovanna Zarco-Sanchez, Brianna Grooms, Joelliane Vasquez, Aymi Rosa, Yair Caudillo, Gary Goff, Kayla Hudson, Jacari Robinson, Nathan Smoak, Anthony Ridgeway, Terriann Walker, Mariah Taylor, Kenya Garrett, Thomas Burbage, Alex Claxton, Landon Hill, Gabriel Smith, Jada Robinson, Kristen Way, Javier Hernandez, Mia Creel, Victor Smalls, Nora Holmes, Owen Harrelson, and Ali Cook.