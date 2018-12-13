CCMS Boys Basketball

Colleton County Middle School Jr Cougars Boys Basketball Team outperformed Harleyville-Ridgeville 51 to 24 on Thursday. CCMS Head Boys Basketball Coach DeWayne George said, “The guys played well collectively in the game, they showed great energy.” Strong offensive performances from Mykeem Gant with 20 points and Quarice Singleton with 12. Other scorers were: Brian Hampton-6pts, Jabari Washington-4pts, Tre’mari Davis-3pts, and Nasir Pencile, Landon Garvin, and Justin Campbell-2pts each. “Garvin had a very strong rebounding game and Davis a good bit of key assist,” added Coach George.

On Monday, the Jr Cougars suffered their first defeat to the hands of St George Wolverines, 48 to 65. Coach George said, “Credit to the Wolverines who simply outhustled us. We got off to a lethargic start and fell behind. We made a few runs, but never got over the hump, it just wasn’t our night.” Top scorers were: Gant(14), Hamilton(12), Singleton(11), Davis(5), Reggie Williams and Jadon Edwards(2) each, and Washington and Anthony Rivers(1) each.

The Jr Cougars hosted North District on Wednesday, but as of press deadline, we had not received results. They will play in the RB Stall Christmas Classic at RB Stall High School Saturday and Sunday.