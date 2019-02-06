CCMS Boys Basketball Finish Runner Up

Colleton County Middle School Jr. Cougars Boys Basketball team fell short to North District Wolverines, 29 to 37, in the I-95 Championship game last Wednesday. The Cougar Den was packed with excited fans. The game was back and forth for the first three quarters, but the Wolverines ended up pulling away from the Jr. Cougars, in the middle of the fourth quarter.

CCMS Jr. Cougars Boys Head Basketball Coach De Wayne George said, “The game was well played and close for the most part. The Wolverines pulled away from us with about three minutes remaining, as we had a bad stretch of turnovers leading to easy scoring for them. My guys fought hard and although runner up was not where we wanted to finish, I’m super proud of my Jr. Cougars. It was an honor to be around and teach such respectful gentlemen. ”

Coach George wanted to thank the parents for allowing him to work with their son’s and traveling the highways to support them. He looks forward to seeing his 8th graders shine next season on JV and for his returning players, he is ready to do it again.